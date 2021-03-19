For the entire month of March, CBS46 is celebrating and empowering women who are making a difference both in their homes and in their communities.
Secret deodorant has also created a way to show their appreciation for both women and moms through the COVID-19 pandemic by pledging 1 million dollars to foster gender equality.
This pledge, in partnership with the YWCA, will pay for childcare, workforce development and barrier reduction programs for 100,000 women and their families, spanning across 12 communities impacted by the pandemic.
Their latest campaign brings a docuseries called "Secret Superhero Moms"
It's a portrayal of a working mom's resilience to provide, despite financial hardships and personal challenges.
Atlanta native Tali Gohan was featured as a "Superhero Mom" for being a front-line healthcare worker who's not only battling the pandemic first-hand, but also taking care of her family while grieving the loss of her mother.
Tali told CBS46's Iyani Hughes in an interview that her superpower is strength.
“Being a woman means to be strong. It means there are no excuses. You wake up and do what you have to do to make sure everybody is healthy and happy. Despite everything, it is a beautiful thing.” she said.
Tali lives in Atlanta now, but is originally from Israel. She stated how difficult it can be to live and work away from home but she explained that for her, positivity is the best method of conquering this pandemic.
"The positivity is something I show my kids all the time. I tell them okay relax, whatever it is we are going to conquer it. We are going to make it happen." she said. "I always empower people and women to be positive because once you are positive you can’t fall down. You can fall down but you are going to get up.. It’s okay to fall down. You always see the light at the end of the tunnel so I think that is one of my biggest strengths to show people how to stay positive through hard times and every day.”
Tali Gohan, you are truly an inspiration. We appreciate your dedication to your community and celebrate you for being an amazing mother, wife and healthcare worker
