ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) CNN is reporting hundreds of TSA workers are calling out sick at major airports around the country during the partial government shut down.
According to CNN, call outs increased by more than 200 percent at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport this week. The report also states that John F. Kennedy International Airport is seeing as many as 170 workers calling out daily.
TSA employees are working without pay because of the partial government shut down. CNN does not mention Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport but suggests wait times could be affected all over the country if TSA employees call out sick in protest.
In a statement, the TSA confirms call-outs began over the holidays and have increased but says it has caused minimal impact.
"TSA is closely monitoring the situation. Call outs began over the Holiday period and have increased, but are causing minimal impact given there are 51,739 employees supporting the screening process. Security effectiveness will not be compromised and performance standards will not change.
Wait times may be affected depending on the number of call outs. To date, however, screening wait times remain well within TSA standards. Yesterday, TSA screened over 2.2 million passengers. Overall, 99.8 percent waited less than 30 minutes. TSA is grateful to the agents who show up to work, remain focused on the mission and respectful to the traveling public as they continue the important work necessary to secure the nation's transportation systems."
We did reach out to Atlanta’s TSA for a response. A spokesperson could not comment because he is furloughed.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.