ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For the very first World of Science lesson we are learning how to make something we don't see very often in Georgia, SNOW!
This is a very simple and fun experiment that uses only two ingredients.
HOW TO MAKE SNOW
Materials:
- Baking Soda
- Shaving Cream
Mix the baking soda and shaving cream together. The amount of baking soda and shaving cream is up to you depending on what consistency of snow you want! It's fun trial and error to see which ratio of baking soda and shaving cream creates the best snow.
Explanation:
When you pick up the snow to play with it, you'll notice it's slightly cool to the touch. When the baking soda mixes with the shaving cream, it's creating a simple endothermic reaction. An endothermic reaction requires heat to occur. When the reaction happens, heat from the surrounding environment is used so the temperature around it decreases. Another example of an endothermic reaction is an ice cube melting.
SNOW STORM IN A JAR
Materials:
- Water
- Vegetable Oil or Baby Oil
- White Paint (Non-Toxic)
- Blue Flood Coloring
- Alka-Seltzer
- Clear Glass Container
- Optional: Glitter
1. Fill up 1/3 of your glass with water and add few drops of white paint.
2. Fill up the rest of the glass with vegetable oil or baby oil. Add 4-5 drops of blue food coloring.
3. Crush up an Alka-Seltzer into medium size pieces and drop the pieces into the glass. Watch the mixture bubble and create a swirling snowstorm right before your eyes!
Explanation:
There is a lot of science happening in your glass! When you pour the oil into the glass, notice how the water and oil don't mix. That's because they have different densities. Oil is less dense than water, so it floats above the water. When you add the Alka-Seltzer, it reacts with the water creating carbon dioxide. Those carbon dioxide bubbles force their way out of the water and into the oil. Once your Alka-Seltzer is fully dissolved and stops fizzing, you can add another tablet and repeat the experiment as many times as you want. Try adding different amounts of Alka-Seltzer each time and see what reaction you get.
