WORLD OF SCIENCE (CBS46) -- With Easter just a few days away, chances are you have some plastic eggs laying around your house. With two simple ingredients we can make those colorful plastic eggs explode. It is an experiment that is sure to be a big "wow" moment for kids AND adults.
MATERIALS NEEDED:
-Plastic Easter Eggs (in any size, color)
-Alka-Seltzer
-Water
-Safety googles/glasses
1. Pour water inside half of the plastic egg.
2. Place 1/4 of an Alka-Seltzer tablet in the other side of the egg.
3. Have an adult quickly put the two pieces together and point the top of the egg away from anyone watching.
4. Watch the egg explode into two pieces!
**This experiment is a true trial and error process. Depending on the size of the egg you are using, you'll need to adjust the amount of Alka-Seltzer and water you are using until the you get the desired explosion.
WHY IT WORKS:
Alka-Seltzer is made of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda). When the two are dissolved together in water they form an acid-base reaction. The citric acid is the acid and the baking soda is the base. If you were to drop an Alka-Seltzer tablet into a glass of water, it would fizz and create bubbles. Those bubbles are carbon dioxide. By sealing up the plastic egg right after you put the Alka-Seltzer in, the carbon dioxide that is forming has no where to go. That creates pressure inside the egg. The pressure builds up until it pops open the egg.
TAKE IT A STEP FURTHER:
Use empty toilet paper rolls to create a rocket. Bring out your creative side and color/create designs on the side of the rocket. Don't add anything other than colorful designs or else your rocket will be too heavy to launch. When your rocket is ready, recreate the experiment above but this time place the rocket on top of the top half of the egg. Watch your rocket fly as the egg explodes!
