WORLD OF SCIENCE (CBS46) -- Happy Earth Day! Today we're going to learn how to make geodes at home!
MATERIALS:
- 9 Tablespoons of Borax
- Elmer's Glue
- Egg Shells
- 3 Cups of Water
- Paintbrush
- Glass Jar
1. Carefully open the eggshells and take out the egg yolk and egg white. Wash out the egg shell with hot water to remove the membrane.
2. Use the paintbrush to coat the inside of the egg shell.
3. Bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Mix in 9 tablespoons of Borax. (3 tablespoons per 1 cup of water.) If all the borax dissolves, add more until the borax settles on the bottom.
4. Pour the borax solution into a glass jar. Add a generous amount of food coloring.
5. Work fast while the water is still hot. Drop the eggshells face up into the water and make sure they sink to the bottom.
6. Put the jar in a place where it won't be disturbed. Wait 1-3 days (or longer if you prefer) before taking the eggshell out of the water. Check back in along the way to see the crystallization process taking place! You will start to see results within 24 hours.
HOW IT WORKS:
When you mix the borax into the hot water you are creating a super saturated solution. When the water is hot, the molecules are farther apart which allows more of the borax to be dissolved into the solution. Once the water can not absorb any more borax, it settles on the bottom.
As the solution cools in the jar, the water molecules move closer together and bond the borax to the nucleation sight (your eggshells).
The longer you leave the eggshells in the solution, the larger your geode will become.
