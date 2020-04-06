WORLD OF SCIENCE (CBS46)-- There are a couple different methods to create invisible ink. We are going to explore three different ways today. Here are the ingredients you’ll need:
MATERIALS:
-Baking soda
-Water
-Turmeric
-Grape Juice Concentrate
-Lemon Juice
-Q-Tips
-Rubbing Alcohol
-Paintbrush
-Paper
METHOD #1: Baking Soda and Grape Juice
1. Mix equal parts baking soda and water.
2. Use a Q-tip to write a message on a piece of paper. Let the paper dry.
3. Paint grape juice concentrate across the paper to reveal your secret message.
WHY IT WORKS: Mixing a base (baking soda) and an acid (grape juice) together creates a chemical reaction. The chemical reaction causes a change in the color making the invisible message appear.
METHOD #2 Turmeric, Baking Soda, and Rubbing Alcohol
1. Mix equal parts baking soda and water.
2. Use a Q-tip to write a message on a piece of paper. Let the paper dry.
3. Mix rubbing alcohol and one teaspoon of turmeric.
4. Paint the turmeric mixture across the paper to reveal your secret message. Watch how it changes color too!
WHY IT WORKS: Mixing a base (baking soda) and an acid (alcohol) together creates a chemical reaction. The chemical reaction causes a change in the color making the invisible message appear. The turmeric is an indicator. Indicators change color when they react with a base which results in your secret message turning a deep red-orange color.
METHOD #3 Lemon Juice and Heat
1. Use a Q-tip dipped in lemon juice to write a message on a piece of paper. Let the paper dry.
2. Hold the paper up to a hot lamp. Be careful not to catch the paper on fire. Watch the heat reveal your secret message
WHY IT WORKS: The lemon juice is an acid. When you add heat to the paper, the chemicals in the dried lemon juice to break down and carbon is released. When the carbon meets the air it oxidizes and turns brown. That reaction reveals your secret message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.