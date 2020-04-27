WORLD OF SCIENCE (CBS46) -- It today's World of Science we have a super fun, super simple experiment lined up as we explore the world of chemical reactions!
MATERIALS NEEDED:
-Balloon
-Jar or plastic water bottle
-Baking Soda
-Vinegar
-Funnel
1. Fill the jar or plastic bottle 1/3 full of vinegar.
2. Using the funnel, pour 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda into the balloon.
3. Without pouring any of the baking soda into the bottle, stretch the mouth of the balloon over the mouth of the bottle.
4. Tip the baking soda inside the balloon into the vinegar and watch your balloon inflate!
HOW IT WORKS:
Vinegar is an acid and baking soda is a base. When they combine, they create carbon dioxide (CO2). The carbon dioxide bubbles are released upwards as the vinegar and baking soda fizz. Because we've trapped the carbon dioxide with our balloon, the bubbles inflate the balloon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.