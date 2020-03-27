World of Weather - Clouds

WORLD OF WEATHER (CBS46) -- Clouds serve many purposes. During the day, they can protect us from the sun’s heat. At night, they act as a blanket and keep us from getting too cold. Clouds also provide rain and help signal weather changes.
Clouds are made up of tiny particles of water or ice. High clouds are those above 20,000 feet. Those clouds are made up of ice. Cirrus, Cirrostratus, and cirrocumulus are all examples of high clouds. Cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and appear thing and wispy.
Mid-level clouds are 6,000 feet to 25,000 feet up in the atmosphere. Examples of mid-level clouds are altocumulus, altostratus, and nimbostratus. Nimbostratus clouds are thick and dark. They are the types of clouds we see on a day of steady rain.
Low-level clouds are those that are below 6,500 feet. Cumulus, stratus, cumulonimbus and stratocumulus are all examples of low-level clouds. Cumulonimbus clouds are heavy and dense. They build dramatically upward and are the clouds associated with thunderstorms.
