WORLD OF WEATHER (CBS46) -- It is Spring, and that means pollen levels are high. You will most likely feel it, but you can also see it. All of that yellow dust you see all over everything is Pine pollen.
But there are also lots of other types of pollens filling the air. This time of year, Tree pollen accounts for most of the pollen in the air. Oak pollen and Birch pollen tend to account for most of the tree pollen, especially in late March and April. These types of pollen decrease by late May.
Once the spring is over, we see Grass pollen increase in late May. Grass pollen is the main pollen in the summer months. Those who suffer with allergies from grass pollen may suffer more in the summer months, although it doesn’t appear that the pollen levels are as high.
Weed pollen starts to peak in late August and continues until our first or second freeze. The biggest offender in Georgia, is Ragweed. But other popular weeds that produce pollen in Georgia are Sage, Pigweed, and Yellow Dock.
Pollen levels go up and stay high when it’s warm and dry. When it rains, it helps wash away the pollen and brings pollen levels down. Normally, pollen counts are highest in the mid-afternoon.
Several weather factors can contribute to high pollen levels in the Spring. For example, a warm winter may cause the Spring pollen season to start earlier and continue longer than normal.
