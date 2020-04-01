WORLD OF WEATHER (CBS46) -- Have you ever gazed at a beautiful rainbow and wondered how all of those beautiful colors were created?
You need two things to make a rainbow -- light and water. Rainbows are commonly see right before or right after it rains. The sun hits a water droplet and is refracted. Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one transparent substance into another. In this case, the substances are air and and water. The light is then reflected in the water droplet back in the direction that it came as a band of colors!
The order of colors in a rainbow are always the same: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet, or ROYGBIV.
Have you ever seen a double rainbow? A double rainbow means double refraction as occurred. However, the order of colors in the second rainbow are reserved -- Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red. The second rainbow is usually much lighter than the first rainbow.
