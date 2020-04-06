WORLD OF WEATHER (CBS46) -- On average, how many snow days do we get in a year in Georgia? Only two! It takes the perfect set-up in the atmosphere to get the fluffy white stuff in Georgia and we just don't see that very often.
Atlanta averages 1.9" of snow per year with most of that falling in either January or February. The most snow days we've ever had in one year is seven in 1968.
In Georgia, we see ice and freezing rain more than we see snow. Freezing rain happens when the temperature is above freezing higher up in the atmosphere and we have freezing temperatures at the surface. The liquid falls as rain but freezes on contact when it meets the freezing temperatures at the surface.
