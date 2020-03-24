Why do we have seasons? Here in Georgia, we have four distinct seasons each year: Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. Each seasons lasts about 3-4 months.
Seasons are caused by the relationship between the Earth and the Sun. The Earth travels around the Sun once a year, or 365 days. As the earth makes it trip around the Sun, the amount of sunlight Georgia gets changes. The reason different areas get a different amount of sunlight is because our Earth is at a 23.5 degree tilt.
VERNAL EQUINOX (SPRING)
- 1st Day of Spring: ~March 19th
- The center of the Sun is directly above the Equator
- All areas on Earth receive 12 hours of daylight
AUTUMNAL EQUINOX (FALL)
- 1st Day of Fall: ~September 22nd
- The center of the Sun is directly above the Equator
- All areas on Earth receive 12 hours of daylight
SUMMER SOLSTICE (SUMMER)
- 1st Day of Summer: ~June 20th
- The center of the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer
- Northern Hemisphere (Georgia) is warmer and has longer days
- Southern Hemisphere is colder and has shorter days
WINTER SOLSTICE (WINTER)
- 1st Day of Winter: ~December 21st
- The center of the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Capricorn
- Northern Hemisphere (Georgia) is colder and has shorter days
- Southern Hemisphere is warmer and has longer days
QUESTIONS:
1. What kind of weather do we get in Georgia during each season?
2. Which season is our warmest? Which season is our coldest?
3. During which season do the leaves change colors and fall off the trees?
4. During which season do plants begin to grow?
5. True or False? When it is Winter in the northern hemisphere, it is Summer in the southern hemisphere.
EXPERIMENT:
You will need:
-Globe
-Flashlight
In this experiment we are using the flashlight to symbolize the sun. Point the flashlight towards the Equator and spin the globe. Notice how all areas are receiving an equal amount of sunlight. Point the flashlight towards the Tropic of Cancer and spin the globe. Areas in the northern hemisphere are receiving more sunlight than the southern hemisphere. It is summertime for Georgia when the sun is over the Tropic of Cancer. Finally, point the flashlight towards the Tropic of Capricorn and spin the globe. Notice how areas in the southern hemisphere are receiving more sunlight than the northern hemisphere. It is wintertime for Georgia when the sun is over the Tropic of Capricorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.