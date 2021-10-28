ATLANTA (CBS46) — As excitement builds to watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in Game 3, many fans are hoping to secure a seat at Truist Park.
The high-priced tickets continued to rise in value after the Braves’ loss in Game 2 Wednesday night.
Since tickets are sold out on the official MLB website, fans are using third-party resell sites for a seat.
The lowest available price for Friday’s game on StubHub, an official ticket marketplace partner of the MLB is $1,200 as of Thursday morning.
Nearly six hours before Wednesday’s Game 2 first pitch, StubHub’s lowest ticket was priced appeared at $310.
Before the #Braves took an ‘L’ last night…standing room only tickets would run you about $310 on StubHub. But this morning 😳 I’ll fill you in on #WakeUpAtlanta in just a few! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/01Oe6fPF5u— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) October 28, 2021
Standing room only tickets have tripled in price since the end of Wednesday night’s game.
Braves season-ticket holders had an opportunity in September to purchase tickets to postseason home games, including the World Series, for better prices.
To see the most up-to-date World Series ticket prices, visit the Braves website here.
