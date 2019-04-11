Henry County, GA (CBS46) A Hampton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges he molested a 10 year old autistic girl while she was sleeping.
Edward Spencer plead guilty on Wednesday to two counts of child molestation.
The 61 year old admitted to performing a sexual act on the girl.
He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 18 behind bars. Spencer must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or her family.
