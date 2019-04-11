Marietta, GA (CBS46) A pack of pit bulls attacked five people in a Cobb County neighborhood, sending an 82 year old woman and another person to the hospital.
It happened Wednesday on Beverly Lane in Marietta.
Seven pit bulls got loose and attacked the woman, who lives across the street.
She tried to fight them off as they mauled her entire body. She was badly bitten and needed stitches.
Her son and others chased the dogs away, but the dogs continued to roam the neighborhood and attacked three other people.
When police got there, they shot two of the dogs, killing one. The rest of the dogs were captured and are with Cobb County Animal Control. We do not know yet if they will be euthanized.
Police are still investigating.
